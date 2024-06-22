Assam: Man hacks brother to death in Digboi

Digboi, Jun 22: A horrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Digboi, where a person hacked his older brother to death.

The incident unfolded near a Durga temple in Digboi, No. 3 Borbil.



As per sources, the person identified as Anand Suren killed his brother Ajay Suren with a machete over a family feud.



After committing the crime, the accused is currently on the run.



Meanwhile, upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.