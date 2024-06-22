Assam: Man hacks brother to death in Digboi

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Digboi, Jun 22: A horrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Digboi, where a person hacked his older brother to death.
The incident unfolded near a Durga temple in Digboi, No. 3 Borbil.
As per sources, the person identified as Anand Suren killed his brother Ajay Suren with a machete over a family feud.
After committing the crime, the accused is currently on the run.
Meanwhile, upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.
