Assam: Man hacks brother to death in Digboi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Man hacks brother to death in Digboi
Digboi, Jun 22: A horrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Digboi, where a person hacked his older brother to death.

The incident unfolded near a Durga temple in Digboi, No. 3 Borbil.

As per sources, the person identified as Anand Suren killed his brother Ajay Suren with a machete over a family feud.

After committing the crime, the accused is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

