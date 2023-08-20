Assam: Man hacked to death in Golaghat

Guwahati, Aug 20: In a terrifying incident a man was hacked to death in Merapani, Goalaghat district on Saturday night.

According to reports, a man identified as Rupeshwar Bora of Merapani village allegedly summoned the victim Rajiv Gogoi to his residence and brutally murdered him by hitting him with hot iron at night.

After committing the crime the accused dumped the victim’s body on the roadside in a naked state.

It may be mentioned that two days before the incident the village head lodged a complaint at Merapani police station against Rupeshwar Bora as he has been terrorizing the neighbourhood for a long time, but the police did not pay any attention to it.

Currently, Merapani police arrested the accused and further investigation has been initiated.