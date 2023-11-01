Assam man gets life imprisonment for assaulting minor girl in Kerala

Guwahati, Nov 1: A Fast Track Court in Kerala’s Perumbavoor has sentenced a man to life imprisonment who is a native of Assam and allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl.

The heinous incident took place on January 26, 2022, and the man has been identified as Tunu Mandal.

According to reports, the accused lured the minor, who was playing outside her residence, where he promised to give her candy, following which he committed the crime in a shrubbery by a river.

Locals on the opposite side of the river became suspicious and reached the spot where they found the girl bleeding.







