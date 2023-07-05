Assam: Man found hanging without clothes from tree

Guwahati, July 5: In a mysterious incident, a naked body of a man was allegedly found hanging from a tree at a tea estate in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Najib Ali who was allegedly found hanging from tree with no clothes in Titabor area.

Meanwhile, the family members have alleged that some miscreants have murdered Ali and hanged him in the tea estate.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause behind the alleged murder.