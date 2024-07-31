Assam: Man found hanging from a tree, family suspects murder

Sonitpur, July 31: In a shocking incident, the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances near Singri tea estate in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Binod Das, aged 35, a resident of New Jamuguri.



Talking to The Assam Tribune, the victim’s brother said, "Binod had difficulty walking on one leg, so it is impossible for him to climb a tree."



They expressed surprise at how he climbed the tree and suspected it was a murder.



Meanwhile, the Dhekiajuli police have initiated further investigations.

