Assam

Assam: Man found hanging from a tree, family suspects murder

Binod had difficulty walking on one leg, making it impossible for him to climb a tree, suspects family members.

By The Assam Tribune
Sonitpur, July 31: In a shocking incident, the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances near Singri tea estate in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Binod Das, aged 35, a resident of New Jamuguri.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the victim’s brother said, "Binod had difficulty walking on one leg, so it is impossible for him to climb a tree."

They expressed surprise at how he climbed the tree and suspected it was a murder.

Meanwhile, the Dhekiajuli police have initiated further investigations.

The Assam Tribune


