Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam: Man found hanging from a tree, family suspects murder
Binod had difficulty walking on one leg, making it impossible for him to climb a tree, suspects family members.
Sonitpur, July 31: In a shocking incident, the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances near Singri tea estate in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district on Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Binod Das, aged 35, a resident of New Jamuguri.
Talking to The Assam Tribune, the victim’s brother said, "Binod had difficulty walking on one leg, so it is impossible for him to climb a tree."
They expressed surprise at how he climbed the tree and suspected it was a murder.
Meanwhile, the Dhekiajuli police have initiated further investigations.
Next Story