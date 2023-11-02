Assam: Man found dead with bullet wounds in North Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Nov 2: In a shocking incident, the dead body of a man was allegedly found with bullet injuries in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

According to sources, the body was found inside a house in Dhekiajuli area with bullet injuries on the head. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Dorjee.

Reportedly, Dorjee was working as a labourer in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the incident, the police have launched a probe into the matter to establish whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

Further, if the incident is a case of suicide, the police will also investigate where he bought the pistol and the reason behind the extreme step.