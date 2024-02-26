Assam man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nepal

Hailakandi, Feb 26: In a tragic incident a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances from Hailakandi in Nepal.

The deceased has been identified as Amitabha Sarma (52), a resident of Ward Number 4 of Hailakandi town. Sources said that Sarma went to Nepal along with a friend on February 19, 2024, for eye treatment.

Both of them stayed in Nepal's Biratnagar and they planned to visit Biratnagar Eye Hospital, but Sarma went missing from the hotel on February 21.



The friend later informed the family and the Nepal Police. After 48 hours, police found the body of the victim in an abandoned place in Biratnagar. The body has been sent for post mortem by the police.

