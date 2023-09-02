85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam man found dead in West Bengal

By The Assam Tribune
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Sept 2: In a tragic incident a dead body of a man from Assam was found in Katwa, West Bengal on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Pradip Phukan of Selenguri in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, who was on his way to Kerala for job purpose on August 29.

Unfortunately, his dead body was found lying on a railway track.

Meanwhile Pradip’s family suspected the incident as a case of murder.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
The Assam Tribune


