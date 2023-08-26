85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam man found dead in Goa

By The Assam Tribune
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Aug 26: In a tragic incident, a man from Assam was found dead in Goa, reports emerged on Saturday. According to reports, the man identified as Indra Nath hailed from Jamugurihat of Sonitpur district Assam.

Nath, who stayed in Goa for work, was murdered by unidentified miscreants.

Reportedly, Nath’s dead body was recovered near his workplace in a jungle.

Following the recovery of the body, locals informed about the tragic incident to his family members.

Meanwhile, the dead body reached Jamugurighat on Saturday morning.

