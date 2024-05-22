Assam: Man dumps woman in unconscious state in Jorhat

Jorhat, May 22: A sensational incident unfolded in Assam's Jorhat district after a government employee allegedly made a married woman consume too much alcohol and dumped her in a secluded place in an unconscious state on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Malowpathar area near Delhi Public School, where the accused, driving a Scorpio car with license plate AS01 BT 5207, took advantage of the dark to dump the woman in an unconscious state in a secluded place.

When the bystanders witnessed the incident, they nabbed the accused, identified as Saranga Goswami, and handed him over to the police.

It is learned that the accused is employed at Assam Agriculture University in Jorhat, while the woman is employed at Assam Rice Research Institute in Titabor.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman lodged an FIR at Pulibor Police Station, alleging that she was also abused by the accused.

Based on the FIR, the police initiated a probe into the matter.



