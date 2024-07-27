Assam: Man dies of heatstroke in Rangia

Guwahati, July 27: Amidst severe heatwave conditions in Assam, one daily wage earner lost his life in the scorching heat of Assam’s Rangia.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Jugen Kalita, went out for some work as usual on Friday and after a day of labouring in the extreme heat conditions, he returned home feeling unwell.

Later in the evening, Kalita suddenly collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital in Rangia where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Earlier, a woman died of suspected heatstroke in Jorhat on Friday. The woman, identified as Nibha Das, a resident of West Jorhat went to the town area for some work. While commuting to the town, she suddenly collapsed near Bhogdoi Bridge and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses suspect she died due to the scorching heat in the district, where the temperature crossed 37 degrees Celsius on Friday.