Assam: Man dies of electrocution in Sonitpur

Guwahati, Aug 22: A tragic incident took place in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday where a man died after stepping into an exposed high-voltage electrical cable.

According to reports the man identified as Sanjay Roy aged 47 died during his morning walk in Missamari area after he stepped on a high voltage cable.

Meanwhile locals of the area alleged that the tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of power department.