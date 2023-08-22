85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Man dies of electrocution in Sonitpur

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Man dies of electrocution in Sonitpur
X

Photo: IANS (Representational image)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 22: A tragic incident took place in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday where a man died after stepping into an exposed high-voltage electrical cable.

According to reports the man identified as Sanjay Roy aged 47 died during his morning walk in Missamari area after he stepped on a high voltage cable.

Meanwhile locals of the area alleged that the tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of power department.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Man dies of electrocution in Sonitpur

Guwahati, Aug 22: A tragic incident took place in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday where a man died after stepping into an exposed high-voltage electrical cable.

According to reports the man identified as Sanjay Roy aged 47 died during his morning walk in Missamari area after he stepped on a high voltage cable.

Meanwhile locals of the area alleged that the tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of power department.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X