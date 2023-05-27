Assam man dies mysteriously on way to Tamil Nadu, family alleges murder

Biswanath Chariali, May 27: One Kumar Lama of Deka Pathar in Behali constituency of Biswanath Chariali was found dead under mysterious circumstances while he was on his way to Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, Lama left his home on May 22 and was travelling to Tamil Nadu in search of a job. However, halfway through his journey, the news of Lama’s mysterious death has left the family in shock.

Lama’s family members said that he landed at Navabpalem railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari district on May 23. An unknown person who called from Lama’s mobile number informed that Lama was feeling unwell. Although the family members begged the person to take care of Lama for two days, he was later untraceable as the mobile got switched off.

Meanwhile, Lama’s family approached the Jinjiya police of Biswanath and described the entire ordeal. The police contacted the Navabpalem police of Andhra Pradesh who later informed that Lama died on May 24. The family members claimed that the photos of Kumar Lama sent by the Andhra Pradesh Police clearly showed injury marks on various parts of the body.

The deceased's family alleged that it was a case of murder and are now begging for help from the government and other organisations to bring back the body of Lama.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Locals claim that several people from the area who often travel to other states seeking employment have died in the past few years, they further requested the government to look into the matter and take concrete steps in this regard.