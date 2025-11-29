Assam man dies in Nagaland rehab centre after brutal assault; five arrested

Jorhat, Nov 29: A man from Assam has died in Nagaland after allegedly being brutally assaulted by Abhishek Ghosh, director and operator of the Yeshu Arms Wellness Foundation Rehab Centre at Chümoukedima’s Sekhie Village.

The victim, identified as Pradeep Basumatary aged 46 from Uriamghat in Assam’s Golaghat district, had been undergoing treatment at the centre for a few days.

A disturbing video that has surfaced online shows him being mercilessly beaten, clearly capturing the assault.

Following the incident, Nagaland Police registered a suo motu case and have arrested five individuals: Bijoy Dev, Bishal Ghosh, Dildar Hussain, Abhishek Ghosh, and Bopen Chang.

In a press release issued on November 27, the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Dimapur, stated:

“Taking suo-motu cognizance of the grave incident involving the death of an individual at a rehabilitation centre, Yeshu Arms Wellness Foundation, located at Chekiye Village, Block-6, Chümoukedima District, Dimapur Police has registered a suo motto FIR at Diphuhar PS and initiated a detailed investigation.”

The police had received a telephonic information from Referral Hospital informing them that a dead body, reportedly brought from the rehab centre, was lying at the facility.

“Acting promptly upon the report, the police team proceeded to the hospital for verification. The doctor on duty confirmed that the individual had been brought dead. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Basumatary,” the release added.

Preliminary investigation revealed multiple visible injury marks, including bruises on both lower limbs and buttocks, and injuries to the legs, left cheek and left hand.

“These injuries are suspected to have been caused by blunt objects, raising strong suspicion that the deceased was physically assaulted, ultimately leading to his death. The body has been shifted to Dimapur District Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death,” the press note stated.

Additionally, the police have also launched a parallel inquiry into the functioning of the rehabilitation centre to verify whether it complies with licensing and operational norms. The expanded investigation will examine:

• Validity of the centre’s licence and overall operational compliance

• Adequacy of in-house medical support

• Availability of qualified mental health professionals