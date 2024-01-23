Assam: Man dies by suicide while wife goes to lodge complaint against him

Guwahati, Jan 23: In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide while his wife allegedly went to the police station to lodge a complaint against him in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

According to sources, the incident took place in Kalibari, under Sivasagar district, where the deceased died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Phukan (47).

The neighbours of the deceased alleged that he took the extreme step while his wife went to the police station to file a complaint against him, adding that domestic trouble was the cause of the tragedy.

The deceased worked as a vendor in the DTO office and is survived by his wife, son and mother.