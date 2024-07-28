Assam: Man dies after consuming local alcohol in Bijni

Bijni, July 28: A man reportedly died after consuming sulai (local alcohol) in Palengbari, Bijni. The body of the deceased was found in Palengbari village, Bijni, on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Arun Kumar. Kumar reportedly consumed sulai at Dalam Basumatary’s place. However, Dalam Basumatary, a liquor dealer, said he fell ill after taking the tablets from the pharmacy.



Talking to the media, Dalam Basumatary said, “Arun stayed at my place the other day. After work, he came over to my place and stayed for the night. He fell ill and took some tablets, after which his health deteriorated, thus causing his death.”



Basumatary is known for illegally selling sulai during the evening hours every day.



A local resident mentioned that the matter of this illegal sale of sulai has been reported to the police several times, but no appropriate action has been taken.



Meanwhile, Panbari Police recovered and destroyed a large amount of liquor stored at Basumatary’s house and broke down the liquor-making materials.

