Assam: Man dies after being hit by passenger train in Raha

Raha, April 18 : A 60-year-old man was killed after he was hit by Mairabari-Guwahati bound Kolongpar passenger train at Khaigarh area on Tuesday morning.

Railway police were informed about a body lying on the railway track after which they rushed to the spot, a police official said.



The victim was identified as Nagen Sharma, an inhabitant of Dighaldari village under Raha police station.



Although locals of the area where the incident took place claimed it a case of suicide, the police are yet to reach a “logical conclusion” to ascertain the cause behind the death.

