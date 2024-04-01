Assam: Man detained for putting up banners with photos of Khalistani rebel

Bijni, April 1: A Khalistani supporter has been apprehended for putting up banners with photographs of Khalistani rebels on National Highway No. 27 in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

According to the initial information, the banners were put in front of two Punjabi dhabas at Chowraguri and Goroimari areas of Bongaigaon. The banners displayed photographs of Khalistani rebel Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

When the photos of the banners were uploaded online, a team led by Chirang district BJP Yuva Morcha president Rakesh Das reached the hotels and removed the banners with the help of police. The owner of the hotel was also seen engaging in an argument with the team.

The Bongaigaon Sadar Police have detained Gurmukh Singh (48), owner of the hotel and a Khalistani supporter, for further questioning into the matter.

A BJYM worker said, “We saw the banners on a social media post and immediately reached the spot along with the police to take down the banners as we do not want their ideals to spread in Assam.”