Assam: Man brutally attacked by leopard in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jun 3: With man-animal conflicts continuing to escalate in the state, a horrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Jorhat district, where a labourer was attacked by a leopard.

As per sources, a man identified as Paresh Telenga of Kathalguri Tea Estate, along with his brother, went to relieve themselves in the middle of the tea garden when a leopard attacked Paresh, leaving him with grievous injuries.

Fortunately, they managed to escape from the terrifying scene.

Following the incident, Paresh was initially given first aid in Mariani. He was later rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital as his condition was deteriorating.

It may be mentioned that till now, the tea garden workers did not receive any proper toilet facilities, for which they had to defecate outside in the garden.