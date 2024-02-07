Assam: Man awarded 30 year jail term under POCSO in Jorhat

Jorhat, Feb 7: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday convicted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to initial information, the accused, identified as Biki Gupta, was nabbed in 2019 based on case no. 782/2019 under the POCSO Act.

The lower court further imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 and in default of the payment, the convict will have to undergo another two years’ rigorous imprisonment.

It is learned that the convict sexually abused a minor girl in Jorhat. The parents of the victim lodged an FIR on April 4, 2019 at the Jorhat Police Station for sexually exploiting a five-year-old girl.

It may be mentioned that the parents of Gupta tried to offer Rs. 20,000 when they learned about the offence from their daughter to hush up the incident; however, they refused to accept the offer and approached the police.