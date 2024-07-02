Assam: Man arrested for strangulating goat in Cachar

Silchar, July 2: In a heart-wrenching incident, Cachar Police arrested a man for allegedly mercilessly strangulating a goat.

Sources informed that a video showing the accused strangulating and trampling a goat went viral on social media, prompting the police to arrest the man, a resident of Hilara area in the district, based on a FIR filed by an individual whose goats had gone missing recently.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that the person has been arrested and an investigation is in progress.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.