Assam: Man arrested for illegally slaughtering cows in Darrang

Mangaldai, July 29: A shocking incident unfolded in Assam’s Darrang district after one Abdur Rafik was accused of allegedly illegally slaughtering two cows reportedly in the name of celebrating an Islamic religious ceremony called ‘Akika’.

According to sources, public organisations and locals lodged several complaints at Kharupetia Police Station alleging that Adbur, a resident of Kharupetia Netaji Nagar and originally hailing from Jangalpara village under Kharupetia Police Station, illegally slaughtered the cows pointing out that his residence is surrounded by Hindu families.



Moreover, several religious institutions of the Hindus including Satsang temple, Sani temple etc. are functioning in the vicinity of the incident of occurrence.



Meanwhile, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on charges of violations of the Prevention of Cattle Act and disturbing communal harmony in the locality. He was later remanded in judicial custody by a lower court.



The incident hurt the sentiments of the Hindu residents of the locality and also threatened to the long prevailing communal harmony among the residents.

