Assam: Man arrested for attacking police constable in Jorhat

Jorhat, June 29: A man was arrested for attacking a police jawan who went to deliver a summons notice to a person in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, a police constable, Awajal Hussain, posted at Pulibor Police Station, went to a nearby place, Malowkhat, on a motorcycle to hand a summons notice to one Pabitra Bora. On his way, he asked a man about Pabitra’s residential address. Following this, he went to Pabitra’s house and handed him the summons.

After a while, a man named Rantu Bora, alias Munia, came from behind, inquiring why the constable was looking for him. Hussain explained that he was looking for Pabitra and not him. When Hussain was about to leave, Rantu attacked him for no reason, causing him to fall to the ground with his bike.

After noticing this, Pabitra and his wife came to rescue the constable. Hussain picked up his motorcycle and left the place.

Later, the victim lodged an FIR at the police station, based on which Rantu was arrested.

