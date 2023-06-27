Assam: Man allegedly killed housemaid, buried body in Tezpur

Guwahati, Jun 27: In a terrifying incident, a housemaid was allegedly killed and buried by her employer identified as Raju in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Reportedly, the incident took place near Chandmari Rail Gate in Tezpur where Raju allegedly murdered the maid and buried her in the premises of his home.

After receiving the information about the crime police reached the incident site and exhumed the body of the maid for autopsy.

Meanwhile, police arrested Raju and further investigations are underway.