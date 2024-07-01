Assam: Man accused of Rs 34 lakh theft injured in police firing at Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, July 1: A man accused of robbery was injured in police firing while allegedly trying to escape from police custody in Kokrajhar on Sunday night.

The incident occurred near a tea garden in Salakati, under Kokrajhar Police Station.

According to police sources, they carried out a search operation in the area with the arrested robbery suspect, Amir Hussain, who was accused of the recent theft of Rs. 34 lakhs from near Axis Bank in Kokrajhar Town.

During the search operation, Hussain allegedly attempted to flee, prompting the police to resort to controlled gunfire, injuring his knee, to prevent his escape, sources said.

He was promptly taken to R.N.B. Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar, for medical assistance.

It may be noted that Kokrajhar police had arrested four suspects on Sunday in connection with the robbery case from various parts of Assam and recovered Rs. 21.5 lakh from their possession.

They have been identified as Amir Hussain from Manikpur, Nurul Amin Mandal from Ulubari in Chirang, Tuton Barman from Nayachara Part-1 in Kokrajhar, and Prosenjit Aich from Santingar, Kokrajhar.