Assam: Mamata Banerjee to visit Silchar for poll campaign on April 17

Silchar, April 15: In a bid to add fillip to the campaigning spree for Radhe Shyam Biswas, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate in Silchar, West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC chief Mamata Banerjee will be on a whirlwind visit to Silchar on April 17.

This was informed by Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora on Monday.

Elaborating on the visit of Banerjee, Bora informed that the West Bengal Chief Minister will be reaching Silchar and address a public meeting at the Town Club field.

Asked about the core issues that are likely to be floated in the meeting to be addressed by the West Bengal Chief Minister for the first time in Silchar, Bora said, “Our primary goal and mission is to oust the BJP from power. If the BJP returns, democracy will be in great jeopardy.”

Interestingly, the Assam Trinamool Congress president claimed that for the coveted Silchar Lok Sabha seat, the fight will be between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. “We have fielded candidates in four places across Assam, wherein Congress is relatively weak. Our main contest will be with the BJP. The on-ground feedback is largely favouring us, as people by and large want a change, and the Trinamool Congress is the only alternative to challenge the BJP," Bora maintained.

On the other hand, Bora, in a straightforward response, has rejected the talks that AIUDF is tacitly supporting Trinamool Congress in Cachar district. “AIUDF works on the instructions of the BJP. So there is no question that they are supporting us. This is a plot by the BJP," he said.