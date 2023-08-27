Assam: Majuli-Nimati ferry services suspended indefinitely

Guwahati, Aug 27: With the sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, the Majuli-Nimati ferry services in Jorhat district of Assam have been suspended for an indefinite period of time on Friday. The decision was announced by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Assam.

The services were suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps.

Furthermore, the suspension will remain in place until further orders by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.