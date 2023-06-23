Assam: Majuli Ferry services suspended due to rising water level

Guwahati, June 23: The ferry services at the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat have been suspended for an indefinite period of time due to the heavy rains and rise in water level of the Brahmaputra River.

Reportedly, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River rose and it is flowing above danger level.

The district administration of Majuli informed the people that the ferry services between Nimati and Kalabari, as well as other ferry services.

According to the Inland Water Transport Department, along with the strong currents and rising water levels, stray pieces of logs and other debris are flowing resulting in the decision to suspend the ferru services to mitigate any possibility of accidents.

Earlier on June 19, a Majuli-bound ferry boat named MV Lohit went missing in the Brahmaputra River due to dense fog triggering panic among the residents of Majuli and Jorhat.

The ferry was reportedly carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes and departed Nimati Ghat at 1:30 pm but was suspected to have vanished among dense fog.

For the past few days, Assam has been reeling under flood-like situation due to the continuous rainfall.