Assam: Major road mishap leaves one dead; two injured in Biswanath

Biswanath, Mar 24: A horrific road accident took place in the Biswanath district of Assam during the wee hours of Sunday morning, which led to the death of one person while two others sustained grievous injuries.

The incident occurred on National Highway 15 at Bihpukhuri in Bihali.

As per sources, a Bolero pickup vehicle while on its way to Nagaon from Majuli rammed into barricades, following which one individual died on the spot. Further, the injured were shifted to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle following the incident fled from the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Shabdul Ali and the injured have been identified as Azarul Islam and Shahnul Alam.