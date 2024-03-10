Assam: Major road mishap kills one, several injured near Hajo

Guwahati, Mar 10: A major road mishap killed one person and injured several others near Hajo, Assam on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the accident unfolded after a speeding pickup van loaded with fish collided head-on with a motorcycle in Borni.

The deceased has been identified as Fulbar Ali of Mukalmua.

Meanwhile, the injured were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.