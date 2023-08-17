85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Major road mishap kills Maligaon Rly Chief Engineer in Jagiroad

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Major road mishap kills Maligaon Rly Chief Engineer in Jagiroad
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 17: In a tragic incident the Railway Chief Engineer Anad Swarup of Maligaon Station unit was killed in a devastating road accident in Jagiroad, Assam on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Nellie where the vehicle of the 55-year-old-engineer met with the tragic accident and he unfortunately died on the spot.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and sent the body to Morigaon Hospital for post-mortem.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Major road mishap kills Maligaon Rly Chief Engineer in Jagiroad

Guwahati, Aug 17: In a tragic incident the Railway Chief Engineer Anad Swarup of Maligaon Station unit was killed in a devastating road accident in Jagiroad, Assam on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Nellie where the vehicle of the 55-year-old-engineer met with the tragic accident and he unfortunately died on the spot.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and sent the body to Morigaon Hospital for post-mortem.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X