Assam: Major road accident kills 1 in Goalpara

Guwahati, Nov 12: A fatal road accident killed one person while another sustained injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a parked truck in the Goalpara district of Assam.
The tragic incident took place in Goalpara’s Rangjuli area after they lost control of the two-wheeler and hit a truck from behind.
Following the mishap, one person identified as Pawan Kumar Shah died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained grievous injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
