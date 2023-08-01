Assam: Major road accident in National Highway 15, two injured

Guwahati, Aug 1: A major road accident took place in Misamari, Halem where a speeding Bolero pickup van crashed into a parked truck on Tuesday.

The incident took place in National Highway 15 where two persons of the Bolero pick up vehicle received grievous injuries.

The vehicle bearing registration number AS 12CC 0747 lost control and rammed into the parked truck which lead to a major road accident.

Following the incident police reached the spot and took the injured to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital.