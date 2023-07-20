85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Major road accident in Barpeta; 1 dead, another injured

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Major road accident in Barpeta; 1 dead, another injured
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 20: A horrific road accident took place on the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam on Thursday morning where one person was killed and another sustained grievous injury.

The tragic incident occurred after a dump truck hit the two victims who were going about on their daily morning walk.

Following the collision the driver of the truck fled from the scene.

The deceased person have been identified as Abu Zafar Mandal and the another person who received serious injuries has been identified as Asik Hussain who was later shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile locals informed the police about the incident and an investigation has been initiated to nab the driver.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Major road accident in Barpeta; 1 dead, another injured

Guwahati, Jul 20: A horrific road accident took place on the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam on Thursday morning where one person was killed and another sustained grievous injury.

The tragic incident occurred after a dump truck hit the two victims who were going about on their daily morning walk.

Following the collision the driver of the truck fled from the scene.

The deceased person have been identified as Abu Zafar Mandal and the another person who received serious injuries has been identified as Asik Hussain who was later shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile locals informed the police about the incident and an investigation has been initiated to nab the driver.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad