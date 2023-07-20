Assam: Major road accident in Barpeta; 1 dead, another injured

Guwahati, Jul 20: A horrific road accident took place on the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam on Thursday morning where one person was killed and another sustained grievous injury.

The tragic incident occurred after a dump truck hit the two victims who were going about on their daily morning walk.

Following the collision the driver of the truck fled from the scene.

The deceased person have been identified as Abu Zafar Mandal and the another person who received serious injuries has been identified as Asik Hussain who was later shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile locals informed the police about the incident and an investigation has been initiated to nab the driver.