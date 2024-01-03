Assam: Major road accident claims 12 lives, several injured in Golaghat

Guwahati, Jan 3: A tragic incident took place on Wednesday morning in Assam’s Golaghat district, where at least 12 people were killed and 25 others sustained grievous injuries.

The accident occurred in the Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat district.

According to reports, the mishap took place after a passenger bus with 45 people onboard crashed into an oncoming coal-laden dumper.

During the tragic incident, the drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Dergaon Civil Hospital, and people with serious injuries were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).