Assam: Major fire guts 20 houses in Baksa

Bajali, Jan 28: At least 20 houses were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out in Kharija Bijni locality under Baksa district of Assam on Saturday night.

According to sources, 20 houses were burned to ashes after an alleged short circuit at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night triggered the blaze.



Following the incident, alert locals informed the fire brigade, who reached the spot, along with the Labdanguri police, to douse the blaze.



Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation into the incident to ascertain the reason behind the blaze.

