Assam: Major fire breaks out in Chirang, properties worth lakhs gutted

Chirang, Apr 24: A devastating fire broke out in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday night, where properties worth lakhs were gutted.

The incident occurred in Chirang’s Bartalowa village.

As per sources, the fire broke out at the residence of Surman Ali, leaving three rooms completely destroyed.

According to locals, the incident occurred following the explosion of an LPG cylinder.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.