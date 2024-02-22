Assam: Major crackdown on money lenders in Barpeta district leads to 12 arrests

Barpeta, Feb 22: In a significant operation targeting illegal money lending practices, law enforcement authorities in Barpeta District have apprehended a total of 12 money lenders from various areas. The arrests come as part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit financial activities and protect vulnerable borrowers from exploitation.

Among the arrested individuals, Nasibur Rahman and Basir Ali were apprehended from Sorbhog, while Uttam Saha and Naser Dewan were taken into custody by Barpeta Road police. In another operation, Shafiqul Islam, Shadek Ali, and Abdul Khalaque were arrested from Howly. Additionally, Barpeta police detained five lenders identified as Bitu Lal Pathak, Kiran Pathak, Jatindra Nath Talukdar, Sahidul Islam, and Shahjahan Ali.

The arrests were carried out during a coordinated operation on Tuesday night, with police personnel from various jurisdictions participating in the crackdown. However, details of the operation were shared with the media on Wednesday, prompting speculation among some quarters about the timing of the announcement.

The crackdown on illegal money lending is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to address financial crimes and protect citizens from usurious practices. Authorities have urged the public to report any instances of illegal money lending or financial exploitation to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

