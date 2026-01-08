Assam-made Indo–Israeli film heads to PIFF 2026 Global Cinema section

Guwahati, Jan 8: Assam’s growing footprint on the global cinema map received a major boost with the Indo–Israeli feature film Murders Too Close – Love Too Far securing selection at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026 under the Global Cinema section.

Co-directed by National Award-winning Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah and renowned Israeli director Dan Wolman, the film will be screened on January 17 and January 19, marking a first-of-its-kind moment for the state’s film industry.

Speaking about the film’s selection, Borah said the recognition at PIFF is a proud moment for Assamese cinema.

"Being selected at PIFF is a proud moment not just for our film, but for Assamese cinema. This project shows that stories from Assam can find space on global platforms when backed by strong collaboration and local talent," she said.

It is the first international co-production involving an Assamese production house and a foreign partner to receive support from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

What makes the achievement particularly significant for Assam is that the entire 108-minute crime drama was shot within the state, employing a fully local Assamese film crew.

Co-produced by Manju Borah, Amir Gedalia and Dan Wolman, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam and Adil Hussain.

The screenplay has been jointly written by Borah and Wolman, with cinematography by Partha Borgohain, editing by Eyal Amir, sound design by Debajit Gayan and music by Sanket Joshi.

Set in rural Assam, the story unfolds inside a police station, where senior CBI officer Ram Chaudhary is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of two policemen.

His probe intersects with the life of Gita, a gifted artist whose work examines mob psychology and collective behaviour. As the investigation deepens, personal emotions and professional duties collide, leading to a series of unsettling revelations.

Dan Wolman, who brings decades of global filmmaking experience and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th International Film Festival of India in 2018, said the collaboration reinforced his belief in the creative potential of Assam’s film community.

With Murders Too Close – Love Too Far heading to a prominent national festival, Assam’s cinema finds itself firmly in the spotlight — not just as a filming location, but as a creative force capable of shaping stories for global audiences.

IANS