Assam loses a golden voice as artiste Samar Hazarika passes away at 75

Guwahati, Jan 13: Noted artiste Samar Hazarika passed away at his residence in Nizarapar on Tuesday morning at around 8.45 am after a brief illness, family members said. He was 75.

He had been unwell for some time and was discharged from hospital barely a fortnight ago following treatment. Samar Hazarika is survived by his wife, Sobha Hazarika, and son, Dawor Hazarika.

A revered figure in Assam’s cultural landscape, Samar Hazarika was the youngest brother of Bharat Ratna awardee and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Yet, even while carrying a legendary surname, he carved out a distinct identity of his own; understated, deeply rooted and profoundly Assamese.

The youngest of ten siblings, Samar Hazarika remained closely associated with music for decades. He sang and composed for radio, albums and Assamese cinema, lending his voice to several films and musical productions.

His work reflected an abiding commitment to themes of humanity, patriotism and universal brotherhood, the ideals that defined the Hazarika family’s artistic ethos.

Among his most enduring compositions is “E Je Ronangonor Kahini”, a stirring ode to the sacrifices of soldiers and love for the motherland.

The song continues to resonate across Assam, especially during Republic Day and Independence Day commemorations, standing as a testament to his ability to blend emotion with purpose.

Though he shunned the limelight, Samar Hazarika played a vital role in carrying forward the musical and cultural legacy of his eldest brother, Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

He was also closely involved in initiatives commemorating Bhupen Hazarika’s life and work, including events linked to the birth centenary celebrations.

Remembering him as gentle and unassuming, his sister Monisha Hazarika said the family was unprepared for the loss.

She recalled that he had received an award only a day earlier and had responded with his trademark simplicity; a soft “thank you”. Another sister, who had returned from Canada and was staying with him in recent times, had been spending time with him daily, she said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish over the loss.

“His soulful voice lit up every occasion and he made indelible contributions to Assam’s cultural scenario. He carried forward the rich legacy of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Assam had lost “another golden voice”.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death, calling it particularly painful that the artiste passed away on Uruka.

“He captured the heart and soul of the people with his mellifluous voice. His contribution to Assamese music will be eternal,” Sonowal said.

With his passing, Assam loses not just a singer and composer, but a custodian of melody, memory and meaning. He was a voice that chose depth over display and legacy over limelight.

With inputs from PTI