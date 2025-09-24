Assam LoP seeks Guv’s intervention over Tezpur VC’s handling of Zubeen Garg tribute

Guwahati, Sept 24: Leader of the Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday sought the intervention of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya regarding the alleged conduct of Tezpur University vice chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, following the demise of heartthrob Zubeen Garg. Saikia has sent a letter to the Governor in this regard.

“I am expressing my deep concern regarding the conduct of the Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Dr Shambhu Nath Singh, following the demise of Assam’s eminent cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, on September 19. Dr Singh’s conduct at Tezpur University, following the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, caused State-wide disappointment and hurt the sentiment of the Assamese people. The university delayed organizing any condolence meeting or commemorative observance, which caused deep disappointment among students and faculty and was perceived as disregard for Assamese cultural sentiment. ” Saikia stated.

Saikia alleged that the university administration had circulated misleading information claiming a condolence event for Zubeen Garg had been held on September 21 — a claim that was even reported by newspapers.

However, the official university notification mentioned the event was scheduled for September 23. He said this dissemination of false information had hurt public sentiment and undermined the credibility of the institution.

He further stated that the university went ahead with student body elections on September 20, despite the Government of Assam having declared a State mourning period, and termed the act as deeply insensitive.

“When students protested, the Vice Chancellor reportedly dismissed their concerns with the remark ‘Don’t make it funny now’, which was highly inappropriate and unbecoming of the dignity of his office,” Saikia added.

The senior Congress leader called upon the Governor to hold an inquiry to examine the conduct of the Vice Chancellor and the university administration, ‘particularly with respect to the delayed condolence observance for the late Zubeen Garg and the dissemination of misleading information regarding such an event, and holding student association elections during the State mourning period so as to determine accountability and recommend appropriate measures’.

“Considering that Tezpur University is a result of the Assam Movement, a permanent memorial should be constructed within the campus to honour the sacrifices of Assam’s martyrs and commemorate their role in the State’s history. Considering the Northeast’s vibrant demographics and its rich ethnic traditions and customs, the appointment of vice chancellors from the region is vital to ensure that Central universities remain sensitive to and reflective of the cultural ethos and values of its people. This event has highlighted the authoritative and insensitive nature of the vice chancellor and the university administration. As an institution of national importance, Tezpur University must embody respect, cultural sensitivity, and accountability. I therefore seek your kind intervention to uphold its dignity and restore public confidence,” Saikia stated in his letter.

By Staff Reporter