Assam Lok Adalat disposes of 29,021 cases, settles over Rs 1278 cr in disputes

Guwahati, March 9: Assam's National Lok Adalat successfully disposed of 29,021 cases across the state in a single day. Organised by the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) under the mandate of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Lok Adalat was conducted in coordination with the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee, 33 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), and two Taluk Legal Services Committees.

According to official data, a total of 2,00,463 cases, including both pre-litigation and pending cases, were taken up for resolution. Out of these, 29,021 cases were amicably settled, leading to a settlement amount of ₹1,278.84 crore.

In Jorhat, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organized the first National Lok Adalat of the year in the judicial courts of Jorhat and Titabar, as well as in the courts of executive magistrates and the revenue branch of the district administration. A total of 1,101 cases were settled in the district, covering compoundable criminal and civil matters, such as Negotiable Instrument (NI) Act cases, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, Motor Vehicle (MV) Act cases, revenue disputes, bank recovery cases, electricity and BSNL bill disputes, significant financial settlements.

DLSA Jorhat Secretary-cum-Judicial Officer Devojyoti Bhuyan reported that the Lok Adalat successfully settled Rs 2.09 crore in bank recovery, BSNL, and electricity recovery cases and Rs 6.43 crore worth of pending court cases.

A total of 34 institutions, including banks, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), and BSNL, actively participated in the proceedings.

Bhuyan urged the public to take advantage of the Lok Adalats, which provide a speedy, amicable, and cost-effective alternative to lengthy legal battles. Lok Adalats, held periodically, help in resolving disputes efficiently while reducing the burden on conventional courts.