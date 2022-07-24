84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

By PTI
Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Photo: IANS

Guwahati, Jul 24: Assam registered 736 new COVID-19 cases, 64 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,34,748 the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

During the last 24 hours, one person died due to COVID-19 in Sonitpur district. With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people rose to 8,013, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM bulletin said on Saturday.

The state's positivity rate marginally increased to 10.77 per cent as 6,833 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, the daily media bulletin said.

Assam had recorded 800 cases and 10.1 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 7,922 samples on Friday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, reported 45 fresh cases against 34 infections on the previous day, an increase of over 32 per cent. It has recorded a total of 1,58,928 infections so far.

Dibrugarh district reported 89 new COVID-19 patients, followed by 49 in Cachar, 46 in Lakhimpur and 43 in Baksa, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has a total of 6,107 active cases, while 7,20,628 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 136 on Saturday.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent against total testing of 2,84,84,667 samples so far.

A total of 1,13,376 persons were administered the COVID-19 vaccines during the last 24 hours.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 4,78,90,686 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,46,07,197 first doses, 2,16,56,651 second doses and 16,26,838 precaution doses.

PTI


