Assam logged 8,894 criminal cases in 11 months; theft, kidnapping top list

Guwahati, Dec 1: Assam registered 8,894 criminal cases in the past eleven months, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assembly on the concluding day of the Winter Session on Saturday, responding to an unstarred question raised by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, revealed that the state recorded 5,251 cases of thefts, 64 dacoities, 732 murders, 219 robberies, 2,567 kidnappings, 56 dowry cases and 5 witch-hunting incidents from January till November 2025.

While theft and kidnapping continue to constitute the bulk of reported crimes, key categories such as murder and dacoity have shown a decline compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Responding to Kalita’s questions on drug-related crimes, the Chief Minister said that from 2021 to November 2025, police arrested 6,265 drug users and 15,543 drug suppliers, adding that two persons died during police encounter.

The government, he said, has intensified operations with scientific interventions such as launch of the Drug-Free Assam app, special training for investigating officers, establishment of an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and large-scale awareness campaigns across educational institutions.

On child marriage, Sarma said a total of 7,765 individuals were arrested across Assam between 2014 and November 19, 2025.

Cybercrime, he noted, has shown a gradual rise, with 18,315 arrests made in 11 years for offences including circulation of obscene material, child pornography, ATM fraud, identity theft, fake KYC documents and related scams.

To counter the surge, the government has adopted measures such as the national helpline 1930, the National Cyber Security Policy, the National Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and CERT-In, along with state-wide public awareness drives.

Detailing crime trends in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that the city alone recorded 1,583 criminal incidents in the first 11 months of 2025. Of these, theft topped the list with 1,208 cases, followed by 206 kidnappings.

The city also reported 102 incidents of dacoity, 59 murders, 6 robberies, 2 dowry-related cases, and no witch-hunting cases.

Comparative data presented in the Assembly shows that criminal incidents in Guwahati have fluctuated over the decade, with peaks in theft and kidnapping but notable declines in several other crime categories since 2021 such as dacoity and dowry.