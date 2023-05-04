Assam: Locals foil elephant smuggling attempt in Pathsala

Guwahati, May 4: Locals in Pathsala blocked the NH- 31 in lower Assam's Bajali and stopped a convoy of vehicles from which allegedly carried 3 elephants.

The locals claimed that the elephants were being smuggled from Assam to Gujarat by road.

A large crowd quickly gathered at the site and blocked the national highway, demanding clarification on the alleged translocation of the elephants.

Locals also vandalized a four-wheeler having a number plate of Gujarat after they failed to show documents.

Following the incident, Bajali police soon arrived at the scene and worked to diffuse the situation, asking the crowd to disperse and maintain law and order.

"These trucks coming from Barpeta have number plate of Gujarat. We suspect that these elephants are being smuggled. They also failed to show us proper documents. Police should look into the matter." said Dhritiraj Talukdar a local resident.