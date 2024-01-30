Assam: Bike lifter beaten up, head shaved in Hailakandi

Silchar, Jan 30: A person alleged to be a bike lifter was caught by locals in the Mohanpur area of the Katigorah constituency of Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.

Sources informed that the incident took place in Katigorah on Monday after the alleged bike lifter was on his way with a bike, suspected to be stolen, towards Meghalaya when the locals thrashed him black and blue and shaved his head before handing him over to the police.

Sources further informed that the bike was stolen from Badarpur on Sunday, following which the owner of the vehicle informed police at the Badarpur police station.

Meanwhile, even as police have initiated an investigation to trace further links into the case, locals of the area have expressed serious concerns over the fact that many instances of bike theft have surfaced in the vicinity in recent times. They have asked the police to seriously intervene and trace out the gang of bike lifters at the earliest.