Lilabari Airport inaugurates flight services to Shillong and Ziro

North Lakhimpur, 30 Oct: Air connectivity to Lilabari airport in Lakhimpur district was further increased with inauguration of flights to Shillong and Ziro.

The union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindhiya inaugurated these new air routes virtually today. These newly inaugurated air routes will be operated by Alliance Air in their regional connectivity schedules under the UDAN scheme.

In Lilabari airport today the inaugural ceremony was attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah and local MLA Manab Deka.

The virtual ceremony was also participated by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh counterparts Conrad Sangma, M. Biren Singh and Pema Khandu respectively along with union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Alliance Air will operate Shillong-Lilabari-Shillong flights four days a week, while the Lilabari-Ziro-Lilabari flight will be bi-weekly.

The Alliance Air has already been operating daily flights between Kolkata-Lilabari-Kolkata.