Assam likely to witness foggy mornings on Dec 10 & 11: IMD

Guwahati, Dec 9: The citizens of Assam are likely to wake up to a cozy and foggy morning on December 10 and 11.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a fog alert for Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during morning hours.
“Dense fog is very likely to form in isolated pockets over North Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during morning hours on 10th & 11th of December! Stay safe and stay aware!” IMD posted on X.
Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, issued fog alert for the following district in Assam on December 10:
1. Kokrajhar
2. South Salmara
3. Bongaigaon
4. Goalpara
5. Barpeta
6. Kamrup
7. Kamrup (M)
8. Darrang
9. Nagaon
10. West Karbi Anglong
11. Dima Hasao
12. Cachar
13. Karimganj
14. Golaghat
15. Jorhat
16. Sivasagar
17. Majuli