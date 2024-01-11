Assam likely to wake up to foggy mornings till Magh Bihu

Guwahati, Jan 11: Assam has been waking up to foggy morning since January 10 and is more likely to experience the same till Jan 15.

The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted that dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over several districts of Assam along with other Northeastern states till January 15.

Meanwhile, Guwahati will experience fog till January 17 with lowest temperature below 14 degrees Celsius.