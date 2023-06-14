85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Lightning kills two in Biswanath Chariali

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Lightning kills two in Biswanath Chariali
Biswanath Chariali, Jun 14: Two men died after lightning struck in Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Mahalakshmi Tea Estate in Biswanath.

The deceased identified as Anand Khandwal and Ramesh Kar was at their work when the tragic incident took place.

After being struck by lightning, locals took them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The Assam Tribune


